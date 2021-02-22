Advertisement

Idaho bill to outlaw demonstrating at private homes advances

By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make illegal demonstrating at private residences is headed to the full House.

A House committee on Friday voted 11-4 to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes.

Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at various officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates to slow infections and deaths because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Backers say allowing the demonstrations will cause people to avoid public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted.

Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum.
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
The money is part of the nearly $900 million the state received under then-President Donald...
House approves emergency rental help for Idaho residents
Boise protestors
‘Targeted picketing’ bill prompts protest at lawmaker’s home
A proposed law to allow state agencies, boards and commissions to go around the Idaho attorney...
Bill to bypass attorney general’s lawyers advances to House