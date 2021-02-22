Advertisement

Magic Valley reptile rescue organization working toward forming zoological center

Since its inception, it has been caring for rescued reptiles out of the board member’s own property
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the only reptile rescue organizations in the Magic Valley is seeking public opinion and ultimately working toward creating a zoological center in Twin Falls County.

Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue has released a survey to gauge the community’s interest in the opening of a zoological center and is hoping to get 1,000 responses.

In the midst of working to open a facility, the work we do hasn't stopped at all. Here's a brief glimpse of what has...

Posted by Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue on Sunday, February 21, 2021

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to the rescue and preservation of all types of reptiles. Since its inception, it has been caring for rescued reptiles out of the board member’s own property and is now approaching full capacity.

“In the meantime, we are looking for as much information and potential sponsors that are interested in being part of this,” said Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue Director Joshua Dowding.

Currently, this group primarily works with just reptiles, but the organization said it would be able to expand to birds, mammals and fish if it is able to get a facility up and running. To find out how to complete their survey check out the nonprofit’s Facebook page and website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum.
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls

Latest News

Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
Currently in Idaho one of the requirements to graduate high school is to complete a college...
Idaho education board mulls axing high school college entrance exam requirement
St. Luke's explains CDC's guidelines for two masks is more about ensuring they fit properly...
St. Luke’s explains 2 masks guidlines
The owners of CPM Fitness are encouraging people to add more fruits and vegetables to their diet.
Fit and Well Idaho: Doctor advises against long-term fasting