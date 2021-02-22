Magic Valley reptile rescue organization working toward forming zoological center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the only reptile rescue organizations in the Magic Valley is seeking public opinion and ultimately working toward creating a zoological center in Twin Falls County.

Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue has released a survey to gauge the community’s interest in the opening of a zoological center and is hoping to get 1,000 responses.

In the midst of working to open a facility, the work we do hasn't stopped at all. Here's a brief glimpse of what has... Posted by Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue on Sunday, February 21, 2021

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to the rescue and preservation of all types of reptiles. Since its inception, it has been caring for rescued reptiles out of the board member’s own property and is now approaching full capacity.

“In the meantime, we are looking for as much information and potential sponsors that are interested in being part of this,” said Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue Director Joshua Dowding.

Currently, this group primarily works with just reptiles, but the organization said it would be able to expand to birds, mammals and fish if it is able to get a facility up and running. To find out how to complete their survey check out the nonprofit’s Facebook page and website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.