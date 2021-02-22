Advertisement

Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Gray News) - Police in Wyoming have announced a missing toddler was found dead after his remains were found in a dumpster.

Cheyenne police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing.

**UPDATE** The child was found to be deceased. This incident is still under investigation by the Cheyenne Police...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Wyoming News Now reports that law enforcement isn’t sharing many details, and investigators have yet to reveal if there is a suspect in the toddler’s death.

“This investigation is active, and we do not suspect there is any present danger to the public,” Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandria Farkas said.

County and state law enforcement agencies assisted Cheyenne police in the search for the toddler.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Buhl investigation
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum.
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash
Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth...
Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers give final approval to a bill ending the death penalty; the governor is...
Virginia lawmakers approve bill ending death penalty
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
St. Luke's explains CDC's guidelines for two masks is more about ensuring they fit properly...
St. Luke’s explains 2 masks guidlines
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
The owners of CPM Fitness are encouraging people to add more fruits and vegetables to their diet.
Fit and Well Idaho: Doctor advises against long-term fasting