Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, February 22, 2021

We are going to have very nice weather today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. The wind today is also going to be weaker than it was over the weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers, especially in the higher terrain, as a cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also going to pick up tonight, and it is going to be breezy after midnight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around during the morning as this cold front leaves our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be colder than they are going to be today as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. Thursday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening in the Magic Valley as another disturbance works its way through our area. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers around on Friday as a storm system works its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Saturday as yet another disturbance works its way through our area. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures from Wednesday through Sunday are going to be below average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also going to continue to be an issue more often than not over these five days as it is going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph; it is going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph; and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer and a little breezy. Winds: WSW to West 5-20 mph. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer. Winds: West to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 41

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy before midnight, then breezy after midnight. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph before midnight, then WSW 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy after midnight. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 23

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow and rain showers during the morning. Windy and colder. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Breezy and colder. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. High: 36

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers, generally after midnight. Cold. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 12

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Colder and a little breezy. High: 36 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. High: 31 Low: 7

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 40 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 29 Low: 14

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Windy and chilly. High: 40 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Breezy and cold. High: 30 Low: 11

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 38 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 31 Low: 9

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Cold. High: 32

