St. Luke’s explains 2 masks guidlines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent studies and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest wearing two masks can help limit spread of the coronavirus.

Putting you first we reached out to St. Luke’s to see if double masking is a good idea for you.

Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s said the key takeaway from the CDC’s guidelines is that masks work, and a tight-fitting mask is most important to ensure the mask is filtering the breathed molecules. He said by wearing two masks, it helps ensure the wearer has a proper tight-fitting seal to prevent the spread from someone infected either symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“So, as an example in the hospital we are wearing one mask because our staff are trained on wearing masks, they wear them effectively,” Kern said. “And our data has shown we have effectively prevented transmission in the hospital using just one mask at a time.”

Kern added that any mask is better than no mask at all and the best protection is for everyone to mask up.

Read more about selecting the right kind of face mask.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.