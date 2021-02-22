Texas Roadhouse is set to open after the pandemic caused uncertainty

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago, and when the pandemic began it cast uncertainty on if the restaurant would still open.

“I mean, I don’t think anybody knew what was going to happen,” said managing partner Matthew Luckock. “So yeah, there was definitely doubts where man shoot maybe we won’t get one down there in Twin, and it was within 3 or 4 months that we were able to find out it’s definitely still going to happen.”

When Luckock was asked whether he thought opening on March 1st when the pandemic began he said, “To be honest with you, no. We were originally planning on opening in August and once you start getting close to the winter, construction can be a little harder to pull off.”

The restaurant also received a big push to help resume construction from the community after social media posts went viral.

“It was really just cool to see how excited the community was and that still when we were not fully approved yet helped a ton because we were able to say ‘Hey, there are thousands of people that have talked about this on Facebook and shared it and you can read all these positive comments.’ That was definitely one of the biggest things that helped us get here a little faster,” said Luckock.

The construction for the popular steakhouse chain is complete, employees are being trained and everyone is eagerly awaiting their grand opening on March 1st.

“We got some local murals I was able to pick out. You know, it’s supposed to be something that represents the community here. I Invite people to come in and check them out,” said Luckock.

