Wood ties 1A DII state records, invited to all-state game
The Carey Panther had an exciting week
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kylie Wood had tied three state records on Friday, when the 1A DII state tournament came to a close.
The Carey senior finished with 86 points, tying the tournament record set by Bella Murekatete of Genesis Prep in 2018. Because both of these ladies played three games apiece, Wood also tied her record of 28.7 points per game.
She was 30/43 from the free-throw line, tying the amount of made free throws in game, a record she now shares with Lillian Rhea of Lakeside from 2016.
The Panthers finished in third place, after a 48-40 win over Rockland, a rematch of the 2020 state championship.
After state, she’s been invited to represent the Region roster at “The Game” on March 20th at Post Falls High School.
The all-star game pits athletes from the Treasure Valley against everyone else in the Gem State.
The Panthers’ all-time leading scorer is the only local girl on the Region roster. Filer’s Ella Fischer is an alternate.
Region Girls Metro Girls
Brooklyn Rewers Lake City Trinity Slocum Mt View
Taryn Soumas Timberlake D’Nia Williams Mt View
Brooke Jessen Timberlake Piper Curry Nampa
Dylan Lovett Post Falls Kate Clark Melba
Madison Shears Prairie Jaleesa Lawrence Meridian
Glory Sobotta Lapwai Mia Nottingham Columbia
Lauren Davenport Thunder Ridge Jazzy Jenkins Emmett
Mardee Fillmore Sugar-Salem Madison Hodnett Liberty Charter
Tylie Jones Rigby Anna Veeck Cole Valley
Tenleigh Smith Century Allison Ross Boise
Josee Steadman Snake River Grace Jackson Parma
Kylie Wood Carey Emma Hollon Tri-Valley
Alternates
Kylie Larsen Preston Darby Avery Kuna
Katy Ryan Lakeland Alyssa Christensen New Plymouth
Ella Fischer Filer Ali Chatterton Bishop Kelly
Tori Younker CDA Abbi Roubidoux Fruitland
Kaylee Banks Sandpoint Ashlyn Nichols Nampa
Coach: Matt Miller Timberlake Coach: Matt Beglinger Cole Valley
Selection Committee - Paul Kingsbury IdahoSports.com | Mike Lycklama Idaho Statesman | John Wustrow Idaho Press | Brittany Cooper KMVT-TV | Andrew Houghton Idaho State Journal | Greg Woods Post Register | Allan Steele Post Register Dave Nichols Spokesman-Review | Mark Nelke CDA Press | Jason Elliot CDA Press Colton Clark Lewiston Tribune
