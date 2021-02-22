Wood ties 1A DII state records, invited to all-state game

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kylie Wood had tied three state records on Friday, when the 1A DII state tournament came to a close.

The Carey senior finished with 86 points, tying the tournament record set by Bella Murekatete of Genesis Prep in 2018. Because both of these ladies played three games apiece, Wood also tied her record of 28.7 points per game.

Carey senior Kylie Wood dribbles around a Rockland player in the 1A DII third place game. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

She was 30/43 from the free-throw line, tying the amount of made free throws in game, a record she now shares with Lillian Rhea of Lakeside from 2016.

The Panthers finished in third place, after a 48-40 win over Rockland, a rematch of the 2020 state championship.

The 2020-21 Carey girls basketball team poses with their 1A DII state basketball third-place trophy. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

After state, she’s been invited to represent the Region roster at “The Game” on March 20th at Post Falls High School.

The all-star game pits athletes from the Treasure Valley against everyone else in the Gem State.

The Panthers’ all-time leading scorer is the only local girl on the Region roster. Filer’s Ella Fischer is an alternate.

Region Girls Metro Girls

Brooklyn Rewers Lake City Trinity Slocum Mt View

Taryn Soumas Timberlake D’Nia Williams Mt View

Brooke Jessen Timberlake Piper Curry Nampa

Dylan Lovett Post Falls Kate Clark Melba

Madison Shears Prairie Jaleesa Lawrence Meridian

Glory Sobotta Lapwai Mia Nottingham Columbia

Lauren Davenport Thunder Ridge Jazzy Jenkins Emmett

Mardee Fillmore Sugar-Salem Madison Hodnett Liberty Charter

Tylie Jones Rigby Anna Veeck Cole Valley

Tenleigh Smith Century Allison Ross Boise

Josee Steadman Snake River Grace Jackson Parma

Kylie Wood Carey Emma Hollon Tri-Valley

Alternates

Kylie Larsen Preston Darby Avery Kuna

Katy Ryan Lakeland Alyssa Christensen New Plymouth

Ella Fischer Filer Ali Chatterton Bishop Kelly

Tori Younker CDA Abbi Roubidoux Fruitland

Kaylee Banks Sandpoint Ashlyn Nichols Nampa

Coach: Matt Miller Timberlake Coach: Matt Beglinger Cole Valley

Selection Committee - Paul Kingsbury IdahoSports.com | Mike Lycklama Idaho Statesman | John Wustrow Idaho Press | Brittany Cooper KMVT-TV | Andrew Houghton Idaho State Journal | Greg Woods Post Register | Allan Steele Post Register Dave Nichols Spokesman-Review | Mark Nelke CDA Press | Jason Elliot CDA Press Colton Clark Lewiston Tribune

