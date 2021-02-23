9 vehicles stolen in Cassia County in February

Advertisement

There is a notable increase in stolen vehicles in Cassia County and some are still missing. KMVT is putting you first with details from officials on what the community needs to know in order to keep their property safe.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There is a notable increase in stolen vehicles in Cassia County and some are still missing. KMVT is putting you first with details from officials on what the community needs to know in order to keep their property safe.

In cassia county nine vehicles have been stolen in the month of February. Five of the nine stolen vehicles have been recovered, although four of them are still missing. All of the stolen vehicles had their keys left in them and the doors left unlocked when taken.

“A lot of my friends leave their keys in their car,” said Burley Residen Lawrence Burch.

Some of the vehicles were stolen while the drivers left them running to warm them up during colder mornings. Something the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office recommends you do not do.

“The thing about bad guys is sometimes they are lazy and if they find something they can just pick up and take sometimes they will,” said Lt. Kevin Horak.

If you see anything suspicious they ask that you call Cassia County dispatch at 208-878-2251 ext. 1 or 911.

“Please lock your cars up,” said Lt. Horak. “Don’t leave doors unlocked, don’t leave keys in the vehicles, don’t leave valuables out where bad guys can look through the windows and see something that they would like to take.”

