Academic All-Star — Kealey Alexander

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Kealey Alexander from Twin Falls High School.

She maintains a 4.0 GPA, is a member of NHS and School of Finance and is Student Body Vice President. She scored 1380 on her SAT and is enrolled in/completed numerous AP and dual credit courses. She was an active member of Magic Valley Interact Club for several years and volunteered over a hundred hours through Magic Valley Pony Club where she was awarded the Victoria Collins Scholarship. She also mentors younger riders and has achieved national certification.

She is the captain of the Twin Falls High school dance team and played the piano for 13 years. She rides horses competitively. Kealey was chosen as a Junior Leader for RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).

She plans to major in Health Science at Gonzaga University.

Congratulations Kealey Alexander, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

