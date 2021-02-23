Advertisement

Bill to compensate wrongly convicted heads to Idaho governor

Lawmakers voted 70-0 on Tuesday to approve the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for...
Lawmakers voted 70-0 on Tuesday to approve the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row.(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to compensate people wrongly convicted of crimes in Idaho has cleared the House and is headed to Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Lawmakers voted 70-0 on Tuesday to approve the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row.

Backers say Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit. A similar measure cleared both the House and Senate last year, but it was vetoed by Little.

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt says Little supports the new version that has already cleared the Senate.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

Latest News

Canyon Ridge High School starts Financial Literacy program to prepare students for life
Magic Valley High School creates a program to prepare students for life
Bozeman Police Department
Boise man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault inside Montana hotel room
The state said all eligible people with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get...
Idaho to require proof of residency or work to obtain COVID-19 vaccine
The 11th Annual Safety Fest is going to look a lot different this year, but the College of...
Annual Safety and Business Fest to be held in a new fashion