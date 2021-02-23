Blood donors needed following severe weather across U.S.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Record-breaking cold and winter storms in the U.S. Have forced the cancellation of thousands of blood donations. KMVT is putting first to explain how the Magic Valley can take part in providing lifesaving blood donations.

Regional communications director for the Idaho and Montana American Red Cross Matt Ochsner cross told KMVT more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations in parts of the U.S. in February has been canceled.

The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.

“Even though we are experiencing a really tough time with COVID and winter weather right now that doesn’t mean that the need for blood takes a break. Said Ochsner. “It is a constant need so we really need and encourage our donors to come through the door.”

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Several blood donation centers will be set up throughout the Magic Valley over the next few weeks.

Location Date/Time Ketchum - Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road 3/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jerome - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 N. 100 E. Tiger Drive 2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Rupert - Rupert Idaho West Stake, 26 South 100 W. 3/2/2021: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Murtaugh - Murtaugh High School, 500 W Boyd Street 3/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Twin Falls - La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road 2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Twin Falls - Twin Falls Idaho South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive 3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Twin Falls - Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N. 3/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Twin Falls - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison Street 3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Twin Falls - La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road 3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

