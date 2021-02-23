Advertisement

Boise man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault inside Montana hotel room

Bozeman Police Department
Bozeman Police Department(AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOZEMAN, Mont. (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man is accused of sexually assaulting someone inside a Bozeman, Montana, hotel.

The Bozeman Police Department said a victim told officers that Masimba Irvine Ruwo, of Boise, forcefully pulled them into his hotel room and sexually assaulted them during the early morning hours of Feb. 19.

Ruwo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent — which are both felonies. He’s being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

MEDIA/PUBLIC RELEASE Aggravated Kidnapping/Sexual Intercourse Without Consent Arrest During the early morning hours of...

Posted by Bozeman Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Det. Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951, or email jswanson@bozeman.net.

