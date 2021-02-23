Advertisement

Camas, Murtaugh win state awards

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:49 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the Camas and Murtaugh girls basketball teams didn’t win a state championship, they also didn’t come home empty handed.

The teams won the sportsmanship awards for their respective classifications.

Camas earned the award for the 1A DII tournament, while Murtaugh is the 1A DI champion.

Schools earn this award by how their administrators, cheerleaders, cheering sections, as well as the team itself act at the tournament. This includes before, during and after the games.

Camas also won the state academic title after producing a cumulative GPA of 3.890, while Raft River girls basketball is the 1A DI representative, after totaling a GPA of 3.924.

