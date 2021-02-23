Clinic teaches Magic Valley kids how to deal with bullying

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday a group of Magic Valley kids learned the best practices for dealing with bullying in school.

Success Martial Arts in downtown Twin Falls has been teaching bullying clinics to young school-age kids for about 20 years.

Kids are taught to stay and walk away from confrontation if possible and to ask for help from a parent or teacher if the problem persists.

Lastly, students are instructed to be assertive and defend themselves if no other options are available.

One tactic students are taught in the class is for them to ground themselves with a strong wide stance with their arms stretched forward. They then shout at the bully, “No! I don’t want a problem.” By doing this, the instructor and students hope that the bully will walk away because the child has demonstrated that he or she will not be bullied.

Brian Higgins, who is the senior instructor at Success Martial Arts, also teaches kids how to identify bullying and know what it is, as the term has become broader over the years.

“More things have been lumped into that title. There are things that use to be called being rude or being a jerk,” Higgins said. “We had other words for kids being nasty to each other, and now that is all bullying, so more things have come to fall under that umbrella.”

Higgins said the clinic is taught about twice a year and is free and open to the public. He said the clinic is usually attended by kids 5 to 10 years old.

