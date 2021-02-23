Declo, Buhl win district wrestling championships

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We take to Buhl High School for the 2A and 3A district wrestling championships, where the stars put on a display Thursday night.

Oakley senior Isaac Mitton trying to take down two-time state champion Derek Matthews of Declo in the championship match of the 170 weight class.

Mitton cuts down the deficit in the third round, he puts up a valiant effort, but the junior from DHS moves to 42-0 on the season to become the district champion.

Gabe Matthews and Wyatt Castagneto from Glenns Gerry also had a tough battle in the 160 weight class.

But the Pilot comes out on top, in a 9-3 decision over the Hornet.

The Matthews boys would help the Hornets win the 2A team title by nearly 90 points over second place Wendell, their 13th straight district championship.

Buhl runs away with the 3A title, winning by nearly 170 points over second place Gooding.

Performances from Kade Orr as well as Riley Brunson helped the Indians to a great night of wrestling in their own gym.

The state wrestling championships will be held February 26 and 27 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, the 4A and 5A teams go Friday, while the 2A and 3A compete on Saturday.

STATE PARTICIPANTS

2A

98

Jake Castagneto Glenns Ferry, 39-3, 9

Riley Hutchison Declo, 12-12, 9

106

Jadon Borges Wendell, 14-8, 9

113

Blake Chafin Glenns Ferry, 21-16, 9

Wyatt Flick Wendell, 14-14, 11

120

Everett Jackson Oakley, 23-26, 9

James Meyer Valley, 19-21, 9

Dax Blackmon Declo, 38-10, 12

126

Matthew Dahl Wendell, 16-12, 11

Mariana Avila Wendell, 3-7, 11

Evan Allen Valley, 15-17, 11

132

Tegan Whitaker Raft River, 31-10, 11

Elliot Thompson Wendell, 15-11, 10

Tyler Anderson Declo, 12-9, 11

Jessy Cardenas Valley, 7-12, 11

138

Jason Orozco Hansen, 14-14, 10

Nathan Gerratt Declo, 13-14, 11

AV Marino Declo, 32-17, 11

145

Dace Jones Oakley, 32-23, 11

Wes Shaw Dietrich, 25-8, 12

Sam Phillips Declo, 15-11, 11

152

Ben Gerratt Declo, 23-28, 9

Ethan Toribau Oakley, 22-24, 10

Teegan Dunn Wendell, 22-3, 12

170

Derek Matthews Declo, 42-0, 11

Isaac Mitton Oakley, 41-6, 12

Hunter Henstock Valley, 8-12, 10

195

Remington Winmill Wendell, 29-0, 12

Braden Darrington Declo, 21-17, 12

220

Miguel Juarez Declo, 37-12, 12

Isaac Finley Wendell, 28-5, 9

285

Peyton Thompson Declo, 34-15, 12

Dylan Muir Declo, 28-8, 12

Davin Jones Raft River, 31-14, 11

John Smith Wendell, 14-11, 11

3A

98

Wyatt Pearson Buhl, 42-12, 9

106

Dallin Walters Kimberly, 40-6, 10

Marshall Mortensen Buhl, 24-14, 10

Alice Smith Filer, 22-21, 10

113

Damian Craner Buhl, 32-13, 10

Wiley Jackson Gooding, 22-31, 9

Bowen Brunson Buhl, 40-6, 9

120

Kade Orr Buhl, 43-0, 12

Tegan Newlan Kimberly, 30-17, 10

Collin Robinson Filer, 29-15, 9

Cole Barendregt Kimberly, 9-9, 9

126

Riley Brunson Buhl, 45-5, 9

Braxton Brown Buhl, 11-22, 10

Preston Shaw Kimberly, 12-19, 11

132

Chance Bennett Buhl, 49-10, 12

Dylan Curry Filer, 14-12, 12

Joey Pehrson Buhl, 19-14, 10

Hudson Rogers Gooding, 54-3, 9

138

Kayd Craig Gooding, 30-0, 10

Wesley Pearson Buhl, 34-8, 11

Jayce Bower Buhl, 38-6, 10

145

Tayten Gillette Gooding, 48-4, 11

Trace Nielsen Buhl, 42-16, 10

Ismael Salas Buhl, 27-14, 11

152

Ethan Coy Kimberly, 31-16, 11

Arath Chavez Filer, 11-20, 11

Benn Winkle Buhl, 20-12, 11

160

Wyatt Anderson Buhl, 8-5, 12

Jaimen Swainston Filer, 39-12, 11

Travis Erickson Kimberly, 24-13, 12

170

Kaleb Homan Buhl, 43-25, 10

Cole Anderson Gooding, 21-19, 10

Riley Klimes Kimberly, 13-26, 10

Elliot Pastoor Filer, 6-4, 11

182

Oakley Tennant Buhl, 17-16, 9

Owenn Meyer Filer, 36-12, 12

Jesse Dominguez Buhl, 21-17, 11

195

Brady Dille Kimberly, 2-18, 9

Spencer Gorrell Buhl, 33-25, 10

Logan Anderson Gooding, 50-7, 12

220

Nick Slusher Gooding, 10-4, 10

Joey McKay Filer, 34-9, 12

Elijah Williams Gooding, 38-19, 11

285

Gunner Jorgensen Gooding, 3-3, 10

