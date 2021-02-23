Advertisement

Early voting underway in Twin Falls County

Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.

At Twin Falls County West on the first floor, Twin Falls county residents can go cast their vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. from today till March 5.

All voters will be required to provide personal identification on Election Day which is March 9, and if they choose to vote early.

“For this election, we have the Twin Falls School District, Hansen School District, and Hagerman School District so if you live within those boundaries then you are eligible to vote,” said Twin Falls County clerk Kristina Glascock.

If you are not a registered voter, you must have been living in that school district for 30 days then you can bring a photo I.D and documentation that has your name and address on it and can register before you vote.

