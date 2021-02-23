Filer advances to district final against Kimberly; local boys basketball roundup

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kelson Gillett posted a team-high 16 points and the Wildcats rallied to eliminate the Senators, 45-44.

Gooding led 21-18 at halftime, but Filer took a 33-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gavin Martin led the Senators with 16 points, while his teammate Cooper Pavkov added 12 in the loss.

What’s next?

Filer at Kimberly: Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. (district championship). If the Bulldogs lose, then they play again Thursday at 7 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Carey 71, Hansen 61: Hunter Smith had 18 points, while Dallin Parke added 16 and the Panthers live to see another day. Jonathan Camarillo finishes his Husky career with more than 1,000 points. He had a game-high 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Carey eliminates Hansen from postseason contention in the 1A DII district tournament. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

Camas 48, Sun Valley Community School 34: Breken Clarke paced the Mushers with 17 points.

What’s next?

Carey at Camas: Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out game)

