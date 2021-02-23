Advertisement

Hiker rescue operation show teamwork among Magic Valley entities

“I think the hardest part was just trying to figure out exactly where she was.”
A rescue operation was underway earlier this week, following a hiker stuck in the canyon in the...
A rescue operation was underway earlier this week, following a hiker stuck in the canyon in the Devils Corral area. (Credit: Magic Valley Paramedics)(Magic Valley Parmedics)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A rescue operation was underway earlier this week, following a hiker stuck in the canyon in the Devils Corral area.

Thursday afternoon SIRCOMM received a call about a hiker stuck on a rock ledge in the Devils Corral area who could not move. SIRCOMM dispatched the Magic Valley Paramedics S.O.R.T team consisting of ten members who are certified in rope rescue training.

“We go on several rescues in a year where we are just rescuing someone who is trapped and not injured,” said Stan Flint with Magic Valley Paramedics.

Once the victim’s location was identified S.O.R.T immediately began to set systems up and sent a member over the edge to rescue the victim. They were then able to hook the victim into a harness and the two of them were both brought back up to the top of the canyon.

“I think the hardest part was just trying to figure out exactly where she was,” said Flint.

The S.O.R.T team did not work alone, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue Team, along with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office assisted throughout the operation.

Magic Valley paramedics S.O.R.T team said the things they do the best is that they work with all different entities to have the best possible outcome.

Once the victim’s location was identified the rescue operation took 22 minutes. The entire call was completed in under an hour.

S.O.R.T said It always makes for a good day when everyone comes out safely.

