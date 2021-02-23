Advertisement

Idaho opens over 30 airport security positions as TSA announces nationwide hiring effort

TSA is looking to fill full- and part-time positions by the 2021 summer
The Transportation Safety Administration is currently looking to fill positions at two airports in Idaho including the Boise Airport (BOI) and Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey.(source: Bishop International Airport)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Transportation Security Administration is launching a nationwide effort to fill over 6,000 positions and 30 of those include airports in Idaho.

Locally, TSA is currently looking to fill positions at two airports in Idaho including the Boise Airport (BOI) and Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey, according to a news release.

“Idaho has a fast-growing and dynamic economy. We also have a fast-growing population, driven by people moving to the Gem State. With growth in air traffic expected (to) mirror the increase in population, we have a need for more dedicated officers at Idaho’s Airports to ensure the security and safety of travelers,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “TSA offers a competitive salary and a job with excellent benefits. And, working at airports with a diverse group of people can be a great way to launch a long career in aviation and federal government service.”

TSA is looking to fill full- and part-time positions by the 2021 summer. The administration expects a heightened travel trend in the months ahead as COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely administered and are hiring in anticipation.

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous retirement plan. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities. Starting pay is $16.51 to $23.58 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

For more information on the duties of a TSO, visit the TSA website.

