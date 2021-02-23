Advertisement

Idaho to require proof of residency or work to obtain COVI-19 vaccine

People who do not live or work in Idaho are asked to make vaccine appointments in the states in which they have a primary residence
The state said all eligible people with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get vaccinated when it is their turn, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.(St. Luke's)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday it will begin requiring people to provide proof of residency or work in Idaho to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state department said the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine prompted the change, according to a news release.

“Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it’s based on the number of people who live in each state,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, in the news release. “Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

The state said all eligible people with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get vaccinated when it is their turn, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

People who register for vaccines with any vaccine provider in Idaho will be asked to provide one of the following:

  • A driver’s license or work or school ID
  • A letter with the person’s name and address
  • A utility bill with the person’s name
  • A voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school, or other registered organization or agency that the person lives or works in Idaho

The vaccine provider will not make a copy or record this information, the agency said. This is only to show that the person seeking COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho also currently lives or works in Idaho.

People who do not live in a primary residence or work in Idaho are asked to make vaccine appointments in the states in which they have a primary residence.

