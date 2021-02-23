Advertisement

Newly introduced bill aims to allow undocumented immigrants to legally drive

If passed, driving authorization cards would be available to all Idaho residents over the age of 16
Aggressive driving is a contributing factor to half of all crashes in Idaho, and in 2020 it was a factor in 78 fatal crashes. Putting you first KMVT is investigating how Idaho law enforcement agencies are planning to combat aggressive driving and potentially save lives on Idaho’s roads.(Jake Brasil)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Senate bill 1132 was introduced with the purpose of making a Driving Authorization Card available to all Idaho residents over the age of 16, including undocumented immigrants.

Republican Senator Jim Guthrie introduced the bill, which in its Statement of Purposes indicates the passing of the bill could “improve Idaho’s road safety, ensure more drivers on Idaho roads are covered by insurance, enhance driver education and training for all Idahoans, and generate additional state revenue for Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) programs.’

Jerome Lead Migrant Liaison Maria Juarez believes if passed, this would provide relief to a community that lives in fear.

“Idaho has rural areas and without mass public transportation available, you have to drive whether you have a license or not,” said Juarez. “This will relieve those driving without a license and afraid of being stopped by the police, which could lead to them being deported.”

A Driving Authorization Card would be limited to driving privileges only. It could not be used to vote or purchase firearms.

