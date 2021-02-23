Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

We are going to have mainly sunny skies today with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly before 9am and mainly in locations south of I-84, as a cold front leaves our area. The temperatures today are also going to be colder than they were yesterday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be windy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally after midnight, as a weak disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. Thursday is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening in the Magic Valley as another disturbance works its way through our area. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday as a storm system works its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Saturday as yet another disturbance works its way through our area.

The temperatures from tomorrow through Saturday are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also going to continue to be an issue more often than not over these four days as it is going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph; it is going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph; and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a bit over these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the morning, mainly in locations south of I-84. Windy and colder. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy and colder. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around after midnight. A little breezy after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SW to WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around, generally after midnight. Cold. Winds: NW to North 5-15 mph. Low: 12

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy, especially during the morning. Colder. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph during the morning, then NNW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around. Cold. Winds: North to SE 5-15 mph. High: 30

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Cold. Winds: WSW to South 5-10 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Frigid. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 7

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 39 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 28 Low: 14

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Windy and chilly. High: 40 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Breezy and cold. High: 30 Low: 10

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 36 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 30 Low: 8

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 39 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Cold. High: 32 Low: 13

MONDAY, MARCH 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 35

