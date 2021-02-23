Advertisement

Sun Valley Museum of Art exhibit displaying women's suffrage history

The latest exhibit at the Sun Valley Museum of Art is displaying work looking back at women’s...
The latest exhibit at the Sun Valley Museum of Art is displaying work looking back at women’s suffrage history(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The latest exhibit at the Sun Valley Museum of Art is displaying work looking back at women’s suffrage history

This exhibit is known as Deeds not Words, which takes its title from the slogan of British suffragettes who decided that direct action rather than rhetoric alone was necessary in order to secure women’s suffrage.

The project looks back at some surprising history including Idaho’s decision to grant women suffrage in 1896, making it one of the earliest states to do so, and also giving women’s voices power today.

“This is a great opportunity for people to look at the ways both seen and unseen that women have been working throughout history to create a change and to make this world a better place,” said Blanca Ruiz with the Sun Valley Museum of Art

This exhibit is coinciding with the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave some women the right to vote. It is free to see at the Sun Valley Museum of Art. The exhibit is open through March.

