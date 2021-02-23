Vegas member of Bundy group accused of threatening officials

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Nevada man with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police detective and a prosecutor.

A public defender declined Tuesday to comment on behalf of Joshua Martinez, who remains jailed following his arrest Friday on felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment charges. He has a court hearing on March 8.

Martinez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week he’s a member of Bundy’s People’s Rights network. Bundy lives in Idaho. He confirmed Tuesday he knows about Martinez’s case but said he didn’t want to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.