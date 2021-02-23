Advertisement

Vegas member of Bundy group accused of threatening officials

By KEN RITTER
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Nevada man with ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested and accused of threatening the lives of a Las Vegas police detective and a prosecutor.

A public defender declined Tuesday to comment on behalf of Joshua Martinez, who remains jailed following his arrest Friday on felony stalking and misdemeanor harassment charges. He has a court hearing on March 8.

Martinez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week he’s a member of Bundy’s People’s Rights network. Bundy lives in Idaho. He confirmed Tuesday he knows about Martinez’s case but said he didn’t want to speak for him.

