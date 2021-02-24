Alley, Nola Rae

BURLEY—Nola Rae Alley, a 78-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home after a year-long battle with cancer.

Nola was born June 21, 1942, to Francis R. Williams and Odetta (Lake) Williams. She grew up in Dubois, Idaho, along with her sister, Selma Lee (Williams) Grimmett, and brother, Jeddie Williams.

While in Dubois, Nola attended Clark County Elementary and Clark County High School.

After she graduated high school in 1960, she attended Clark Business School in Idaho Falls.

While she lived in Dubois she worked at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and she also worked as the Clark County Rodeo Association’s secretary. Spending time riding her horse, Trinket, was a high on her priority list.

It was at a Rodeo Association meeting that she first met Dave Alley. Dave was born and raised in and around Council Bluffs, Iowa. Dave had traveled to Idaho with his Army buddy, Lyn Hoggan. Dave came to Idaho on vacation after his service in the United States Army. Dave and Nola met again at a New Year’s dance in Spencer, Idaho, and began dating. They were married on June 26, 1964. They were then sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 1, 1972.

Nola gave birth to two daughters, Penny and Janet. She worked at Kings and the Merc in Burley. After the Merc closed Nola became a full time homemaker. Nola was known for her sewing and quilting skills as well as her cookie/candy making around Christmas. She enjoyed camping trips with Dave and their grandkids.

Nola was passionate about genealogy, temple work, and indexing for the Church. She also enjoyed her callings in the Church which included serving as ward librarian and as secretary in Young Women.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John and Jeddie; her sister, Selma; and her great-grandson, Owen Lamar Anderson.

Nola is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Alley; her daughters, Penny Hershberger and Janet Alley; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be directed to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute.