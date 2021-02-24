CSI chemistry program explains career opportunities in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is showcasing how the field of chemistry has thousands of applications in everyday life. that’s the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading.

Chemistry is the study of the composition of matter and the changes it undergoes. The chemistry program told KMVT many people don’t realize how studying chemistry can open career opportunities right here in the Magic Valley.

Jobs with food processing companies like Glanbia or Amalgamated Sugar, as well as the Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory are often looking for chemists.

“We take great pride in working with students and giving them one on one attention,” said Joshua Groot an assistant professor in Chemistry. “Getting to know their names and what inspires them and, we tell them we’re going to be making an effort for you if you’re ready to make an effort, we believe you can go as far as you can we sincerely and truly believe that.”

Students majoring in chemistry at CSI can obtain an associate of science degree and if they choose, they can work on transferring to a four-year institution.

