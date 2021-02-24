First confirmed infection with UK coronavirus variant in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Health officials are reporting the first confirmed infection with the UK coronavirus variant in Idaho.

Central District Health said a woman who lives in Ada County traveled out of state earlier this month. It is believed she was exposed during her travels. Additional details about her case will not be released, according to CDH.

Epidemiologists with CDH will identify any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed.

The UK variant is known to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, according to health officials. It was first detected in the United States at the end of December. The CDC has reported 1,881 cases of the UK variant among 45 states to-date.

Health officials are encouraging Idahoans to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, citing evidence that it will protect people from virus variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway.

“As we work to offer vaccine to more Idahoans and learn more about how these variants behave, our best defense is to stay consistent with our health and safety measures. We know that the choices we’ve made in the last year to wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, wash our hands frequently, and stay home when we’re sick will serve us well in helping to protect us from these potentially more severe variants,” said Kimberly Link, Communicable Disease Control Manager with Central District Health.

Two cases of the South African variant have been identified in Idaho. With variants of public health concern emerging in Idaho, DHW will begin reporting variant counts on its data dashboard later this week.

