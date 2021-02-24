Health district explains delays in vaccine rollout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues many are wondering when they will qualify for a shot.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, the state as a whole has administered 88 percent of the total doses distributed to the state and the South Central Health District has administered 99 percent of their doses. The federal government determines how many doses the states get based on population then the state distributes those doses to each health district based on county population. They told us there is another reason there are some delays with the current phase of the vaccine prioritization.

“We have a lot of people who qualified in an earlier priority tier, for one reason or another, chose not to receive the vaccine when they first qualified and are now coming back and asking for that vaccine,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “So, we have thousands of people on our South Central Public Health District waitlist alone and many providers who have waitlists that are extremely long as well. Plus plenty of providers have had to turn people away and ask them to come back when their waitlist is open. So, we have a lot of need right now, a lot of eagerness to get this vaccine.”

She added at this time they have not completed an entire priority group before moving on to the next. She said if the state opens up the next priority group in April there is a chance the health district would have made it most of the way through the 65 and older population, but if they open before April there is no chance, they would make it through the entire 65 and older population.

