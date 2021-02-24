Advertisement

Idaho Democrats say GOP priorities amount to power grab

The lawmakers say important issues such as property tax relief and education are being ignored.
The lawmakers say important issues such as property tax relief and education are being ignored.(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic lawmakers from the Idaho House and Senate blasted their Republican colleagues for engaging in what they called a power grab from the governor, local governments and voters while key legislation languishes.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engelking said Wednesday the Republican majority has accomplished little near the mid-point of the legislative session. The lawmakers say important issues such as property tax relief and education are being ignored.

GOP Rep. Brent Crane, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, countered that Republicans were fulfilling promises they made heading into the session involving the rebalancing of power and property tax relief.

Copyright 2021Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

Latest News

US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
Lawmakers voted 70-0 on Tuesday to approve the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for...
Bill to compensate wrongly convicted heads to Idaho governor
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
Early voting underway in Twin Falls County