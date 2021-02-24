Idaho Democrats say GOP priorities amount to power grab

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic lawmakers from the Idaho House and Senate blasted their Republican colleagues for engaging in what they called a power grab from the governor, local governments and voters while key legislation languishes.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel and Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engelking said Wednesday the Republican majority has accomplished little near the mid-point of the legislative session. The lawmakers say important issues such as property tax relief and education are being ignored.

GOP Rep. Brent Crane, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, countered that Republicans were fulfilling promises they made heading into the session involving the rebalancing of power and property tax relief.

