Idaho parents sent to prison after infant severely injured

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho parents have been sentenced to prison for child abuse after their weeks-old daughter suffered broken bones and severe brain damage. Doctors say the child may never fully recover.

The Post Register reported that James and Amanda Berry of Idaho Falls both entered modified guilty pleas to felony child abuse charge on Monday, acknowledging there was enough evidence to convict but declining to admit to the crime.

James Berry’s defense attorney said his client gave the plea because he couldn’t remember what caused the injuries. The attorney representing Amanda Berry told the court his client had mental illness.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.