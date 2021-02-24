Legislation aims to drastically reduce Idaho wolf population

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing the use of snowmobiles, ATVs, powered parachutes and other methods to hunt and kill wolves year-round with no limits in most of Idaho has been introduced.

A House panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a public hearing on the proposed law backers say is needed because Idaho has too many wolves. Former Republican Sen. Jeff Siddoway, who is filling in for a senator who is out with COVID-19, says the plan is to reduce Idaho’s wolf population from about 1,500 to 500.

Wolves could be hunted year-round in the state with no limits in all but a rugged area of central Idaho.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.