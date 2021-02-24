Richins, Wallace Dean

ALBION—Wallace Dean Richins, an 82-year-old resident of Albion, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.

Dean was born on June 30, 1938, in Burley, Cassia County, Idaho, to Wilford Francis Richins and Hattie Lovina Paskett Richins. He was the youngest of 11 children. He was born very pigeon-toed and when he was three years old his parents took him to Boise for surgery in which the doctors broke his legs and then set them so his feet were straight. Dad had trouble with his legs his entire life but this did not stop him. He was always athletic and active.

When he was five years old, he had his picture in the “Children’s Friend” magazine, a publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, because he knew all 13 Articles of Faith.

He grew up three miles south of Declo on the family farm and attended Declo schools. He was active in all the school activities as well as playing football and was in the band. He remained close to many of his childhood friends throughout his entire life. He loved to cruise main with those friends and made many good memories.

After high school, Dad went to Southern California to work and lived with his brother, DeVerl, where he was trained as a machinist at Autonetics. When he was laid off from Autonetics, he moved back to Declo to farm with his father and loved to go to town with his friends. It was during one of these times that Dad met his future and eternal companion, Priscilla Marie Allred.

Mom went to Salt Lake City, Utah, and attended the University of Utah and Dad followed her there. Mom went to Spain for a year and Dad waited for her. When she returned home, they married on January 29, 1960, in the Logan Utah Temple.

They lived in Logan, Utah, for a couple of years while Dad worked as a machinist at Thiokol west of Tremonton and attended Utah State University to become an English teacher. While visiting family in Burley their son, Gregory Dean, was born and a year later during another visit to Burley their daughter, Janet, was born. The following, their son, Curtis, was born in Logan. Dad loved his children and Dad and Mom centered their lives around their children.

Dad had a chance to go back down to Southern California and was hired by McDonnell-Douglas as a machinist. He worked there for 12 years where he moved up the ladder so to speak. Some of his projects included aircraft used in the Vietnam War effort, the Huey Cobra helicopter, the DC-10, and the Space Shuttle, among many other projects. He designed many parts for these and other aircraft and he held three patents for his innovative designs.

Dad always loved farming and often thought about Declo. In 1976, Mom and Dad decided to move back to the Burley area and Dad worked for Frank Gillette for quite a few years. During this time Dad decided to go back to school and earn his bachelor’s degree in special education from Idaho State University. He taught school in Cassia County for 16 years and he often said, “I farm so I can remember why I teach school, and I teach school so I remember why I farm.”

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many responsibilities including, Sunday School teacher, home teacher, elders quorum president, stake activities director, stake dance director (where he was responsible for the operations of the 1976 multi-regional dance festival that was held in the Rose Bowl), High Priest group leader, bishop, and other positions of responsibilities.

Dad and Mom loved to dance and Dad was a paid dance instructor for the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He was an active member of the community and he loved to sing and perform in plays.

Dad was preceded in death by his eternal companion, Priscilla Marie Allred; his parents; his ten siblings, Orva (Sally) Richins, Sarah (Dale) Olson, Elsie (Vern) Williams, Lucille (Earl) Darrington, Myrtle (Jay) Gibson, Curtis Wilford Richins, Leola (Fred) Lupo, Gayle (Bonnie) Richins, DeVerl (Arlene) Richins, and GeNeal (Heber Hunt); and one grandson.

He is survived by his children, Gregory Dean (Julianne Jolley) Richins, Janet (David) Treadaway, and Curtis Gayle (Michelle Marich) Richins; 15 grandchildren; 40½ great- grandchildren; his brothers-in-law, Heber Hunt and Richard Allred, his sisters-in-law, Arlene Bell Richins and AnnLee Hatch Owens Allred; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, located at 889 Main St., in Albion. Burial followed at Declo Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service is available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.