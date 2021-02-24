Sizemore, William “Bill”

GOODING—William “Bill” R. Sizemore, 74, of Gooding, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Bill was born on October 17, 1946 in Gooding, to Walt and Marie Sizemore. He grew up and attended school in Gooding. He then attended college at Idaho State University before moving back to Gooding.

Bill married Kathleen Maxwell in June of 1967. Bill and Kathy moved to Shoshone where they raised their two children – Alan and Heidi. Bill worked for the Idaho State Transportation Department, retiring after 33 years of service.

After Bill’s divorce, he married Julie Pough in July of 1993 and gained a daughter – Jill. Bill and Julie lived in Gooding until his death.

There was never a dull moment with Bill. He was always full of fun and laughter and never met a stranger. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, four wheeling, as well as bowling and golfing. He was especially proud of his garden and his canning abilities. His kids and grandkids, still request his famous canned sauerkraut. Bill lived life on his terms and up until the end, his positive outlook and sense of humor remained with him. He had a strong work ethic and led by example. He taught his family the value of hard work, good judgement and integrity. They learned to accept life’s challenges because he taught them that challenges help them grow stronger. He taught his kids to be the best they could be and to believe in themselves and the decisions they make. We have many memories with Dad, too many to share. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

Bill is survived by: his wife – Julie Sizemore of Gooding; son – Alan (Kelli) Sizemore of Boise; daughter – Heidi (Timbre) Wolfe of Boise; daughter – Jill (Christian) Mendivil of Glendale, Arizona; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and one sister – Charlotte Landers of Baker City, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents – Walt and Marie Sizemore; and his daughter-in-law – Shelley Sizemore.

A gathering for family and friends will be announced on a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.