Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with a chance of a few snow and rain showers as a weak disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper teens in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley, and partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening in the Magic Valley as another disturbance works its way through our area. There are then going to be some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on both Friday and Saturday as a storm system works its way through our area.

The temperatures tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be very windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a bit over these three days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley; highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy from Sunday through Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and chilly. Winds: WNW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around. Cold. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers before midnight. Cold. Winds: WSW to South 5-10 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Frigid. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 8

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: SSE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: North to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 28

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy before midnight, then windy after midnight. Winds: West 5-20 mph before midnight, then WNW 15-25 mph after midnight. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: North to WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 15

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Windy and chilly. High: 40 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 30 Low: 11

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Breezy and chilly. High: 36 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 30 Low: 7

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 38 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 32 Low: 13

MONDAY, MARCH 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. High: 43 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 36 Low: 16

TUESDAY, MARCH 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 38

