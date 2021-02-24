Advertisement

Twin Falls street, bridge reopen after waterline break, roadway repairs

The city expressed appreciation for the public's patience while the work was being done
A section of Shoshone Street South in Twin Falls reopened Tuesday evening after being closed...
A section of Shoshone Street South in Twin Falls reopened Tuesday evening after being closed for more than a week to repair a broken waterline and the roadway. City water and street department crews seen working to repair the roadway.(City of Twin Falls)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A section of Shoshone Street South in Twin Falls reopened Tuesday evening after being closed for more than a week to repair a broken waterline and the roadway.

As previously reported, the section of the road was closed on Feb. 14 after a waterline break caused significant damage to the roadway. Shosohone Street between Sixth Avenue West and South Park Avenue West was closed during the time of repairs and detours were in place for motorists, including around the bridge on Shoshone Street South.

02/23/2021 17:40hrs Traffic Alert - Roadway Open 600-800 block Shoshone St S Roadway has been repaired and traffic patterns restored to normal. Thank you for your patience. Drive safe!

Posted by Twin Falls Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Twin Falls city said in a news release, the city water and street departments “worked expeditiously to repair and disinfect the waterline, and to repave and replace a large section of roadway that was damaged.”

Work on the roadway was completed Tuesday afternoon and gave time for the pavement to cure.

The city expressed appreciation for the public’s patience while the work was being done.

