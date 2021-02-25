Advertisement

3 adults slain in Arkansas home; abducted baby found safe

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted...
Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a Huntsville, Arkansas, home. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.(Source: Washington County Detention Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas. The child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested.

Arkansas State Police say sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening. In a news release, the victims were identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Authorities deduced that the infant, less than 1 year, was missing and state troopers started searching for two vehicles that were seen at the home earlier in the day. They pulled over one of the vehicles, a van, about 200 miles from Huntsville.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, who was armed with a rifle, was arrested during the traffic stop. He is being held at a detention center while the homicide investigation continues, according to the news release. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman, was questioned by police and released.

The abducted infant was found unharmed in the van and has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

Latest News

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is reporting a record pace of U.S. avalanche deaths this winter.
Sawtooth Avalanche Center reports record pace of U.S. avalanche deaths
Twin Beans Coffee Company offers more than just a cup of coffee
Behind the Business: Twin Beans Coffee Company offers coffee with a message
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist