Behind the Business: Twin Beans Coffee Company offers coffee with a message

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Behind every cup of coffee at Twin Beans Coffee Company is a story.

“One of my favorite things when I first started working here was we know as many of our customers by name as we can,” said manager Kayci Montgomery. “We talk to our customers about their daily lives. We’ve seen them get married and their families expand over the years.”

Twin Beans Coffee Company began in 2010 as the first roaster in Twin Falls. Now, over a decade later, it is immediately clear this is not just a coffee shop. It’s a place where people can connect with friends, feel at ease and recharge.

“We love to offer a quiet area upstairs where you can relax on some couches or smaller tables,” Montgomery said. “We try our best to offer an opportunity for everyone to start reconnecting.”

Our roaster is hard at work today to make sure you have fresh coffee beans for the weekend. • Pictured is our... Posted by Twin Beans Coffee Company on Thursday, February 18, 2021

While sipping on a cup of their craft coffee, customers are made aware their coffee and beans are ethically sourced. This means coffee beans used are processed using environmentally-friendly methods. Those beans sourced from countries like Costa Rica and Ethiopia are manufactured via employees who are not taken advantage of, but rather, are paid living wages.

“We work really hard to make sure we are connected with those smaller farms to make sure they are being taken care of and are compensated,” Montgomery said. “We’re owned by a small family, so it’s important to us to make sure other small families are cared for, as well.”

Coffee isn’t the only thing on the menu at Twin Beans Coffee Company, either. From eggs and flatbreads to sweet and savory crepes, Twin Beans Coffee Company has a menu sure to complete the experience on a delicious note.

“I would say one of our favorite sweet crepes is the strawberry Nutella,” Montgomery said. “One of our most famous savory crepes is our ‘firefly’ with our home-made ranch and our house-roasted meats. We use the most fresh produce we can find.”

