Bill to defund abortion providers passes House committee

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options.

The bill passed the House State Affairs Committee on a 10-4 vote Thursday despite opposition from those on both sides of the abortion debate.

It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Supporters say the legislation would stop some women from obtaining abortions.

Opponents said it would also stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.

