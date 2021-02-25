CSI allowing more fans at indoor athletic events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been working together with the South Central Public Health District since Idaho moved into Stage 3 of reopening to get approval for fans at indoor sporting events.

CSI started the spring semester with no fans, then got approval for 100 fans and then 250 fans. Now, a new plan is in place to accommodate 500.

“We’re going to be able to move from 250 to 500 fans for the foreseeable future, and we feel like we can do that in a very safe and effective manner based on practice that we’ve had,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate.

Those practices involved social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing. To accommodate social distancing, the upper-level grandstands will be brought down and used.

CSI said 500 people is about 25% capacity.

“It’s nice that we can get a few more fans here for our home games, and I think it’s still an advantage,” said CSI women’s basketball Head Coach Randy Rogers. “It’s going to be a new atmosphere for us, but definitely, it’s a different feel when you have fans.”

According to CSI, games have sold out with the previous allotment of fans, and the demand to see CSI basketball is high.

“Right now we have a waiting list for season ticket’s for next year, already,” Assistant Athletic Director Jacob Howell said. “Just because I feel people kind of ‘don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”

As KMVT reported late last year, CSI was partially depending on donations to fund its athletic programs when it wasn’t known if fans were going to be allowed this season.

Even with some fans now being allowed, the Athletic Department said it has received over $5,000 dollars more (since fans have been allowed in) in donations up to date.

For the fans looking to come to the two home games this weekend, there’s a message:

“The onus is going to be getting here early, to get a seat where you want, and to come out and support the women’s game first and then stay for the men’s contest,” Bate said. “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”

