Advertisement

CSI allowing more fans at indoor athletic events

The Golden Eagles’ were previously allowed 250 at each event
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been working together with the South Central Public Health District since Idaho moved into Stage 3 of reopening to get approval for fans at indoor sporting events.

CSI started the spring semester with no fans, then got approval for 100 fans and then 250 fans. Now, a new plan is in place to accommodate 500.

“We’re going to be able to move from 250 to 500 fans for the foreseeable future, and we feel like we can do that in a very safe and effective manner based on practice that we’ve had,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate.

Those practices involved social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing. To accommodate social distancing, the upper-level grandstands will be brought down and used.

CSI said 500 people is about 25% capacity.

“It’s nice that we can get a few more fans here for our home games, and I think it’s still an advantage,” said CSI women’s basketball Head Coach Randy Rogers. “It’s going to be a new atmosphere for us, but definitely, it’s a different feel when you have fans.”

According to CSI, games have sold out with the previous allotment of fans, and the demand to see CSI basketball is high.

“Right now we have a waiting list for season ticket’s for next year, already,” Assistant Athletic Director Jacob Howell said. “Just because I feel people kind of ‘don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”

As KMVT reported late last year, CSI was partially depending on donations to fund its athletic programs when it wasn’t known if fans were going to be allowed this season.

Even with some fans now being allowed, the Athletic Department said it has received over $5,000 dollars more (since fans have been allowed in) in donations up to date.

For the fans looking to come to the two home games this weekend, there’s a message:

“The onus is going to be getting here early, to get a seat where you want, and to come out and support the women’s game first and then stay for the men’s contest,” Bate said. “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

Latest News

The Jerome High School wrestling team poses with the 2021 district championship trophy.
Jerome looks to bring back some hardware at state wrestling; 4A participants
Kimberly High School fans watch the district boys basketball game against Filer.
Kimberly wins fourth straight district championship; boys basketball roundup
The Bulldogs are headed to state
CSI allowed 500 fans at indoor athletic events. The Golden Eagles’ were previously allowed 250...
CSI allowed 500 fans at indoor athletic events