Health district explains reasoning for proof of residency to get COVID-19 vaccine

The South Central Public Health District explains the reasoning behind providing proof of...
The South Central Public Health District explains the reasoning behind providing proof of residency before people can .a COVID-19 vaccine(WJHG/WECP)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho announced earlier this week it will require people to show proof they’re a state resident before they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Central Health District told KMVT that every health district in the state does border at least one other state. Brianna Bodily with the health district said they have had reported issues in every health district of people jumping state lines to get a vaccine a little bit faster here in the Gem State. And while there have been cases of people coming in from neighboring states, the bigger concern is clinics finding out about people flying into Idaho from states with higher populations. She explained the point of the distribution is to give it to be in the areas where it is distributed.

“Of course, here in Idaho that’s what we want to focus on, is slowing the spread of the disease in our state,” Bodily said. “So, if we are handing out our vaccine doses to people who don’t live or work in Idaho it really defeats the purpose of spending our time and our resources here to offer those vaccines.”

She added people do not need to be a full-time resident or even U.S. citizen to receive the vaccine, they can use a piece of mail with their name and address or a pay stub to prove they either are living or working in the state.

