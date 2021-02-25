Advertisement

I-84 road construction between Jerome and Twin Falls to resume in March

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls is expected to resume in early March.

The Idaho Transportation Department said in a statement the work is part of a larger construction project that started in 2020 to rehabilitate the roadway between milepost 166 and 173 to smooth it out. Crews completed work for the westbound lanes and this section will be working on the eastbound lanes

The work is expected to begin Monday, March 8 and to be completed by midsummer.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in either direction.

“In addition to rehabilitating seven miles, we also increased the length of ramps at interchanges, improved lighting and upgraded stormwater drainage,” said ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said.

Dillé said drivers will utilize the same crossovers and temporary ramps that were constructed in 2020.

“Various activities may require changes in traffic patterns so it’s important that motorists pay attention to signs and not follow GPS while traveling through the work zone,” Dillé said.

Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and watch for workers and heavy equipment. Electronic message boards and signage will be in place to direct drivers through the area.

Western Construction of Boise is the general contractor for this $15 million project that is expected to be complete midsummer.

