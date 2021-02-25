Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers drop coronavirus lawsuit against Legislature

The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in...
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho lawmakers have dropped their lawsuit against the Republican-led state Legislature and legislative leadership that alleged lax coronavirus protocols at the Statehouse.

Democratic state Reps. Sue Chew and Muffy Davis notified a federal court Wednesday that they were dismissing the lawsuit. The court filing didn’t reveal why they dropped the case.

Both have health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Idaho’s legislative leaders have declined to require masks, and lawmakers aren’t allowed to attend and vote remotely.

Attorneys for the Legislature said there are rules allowing lawmakers to lower their risk of infection, including requesting the installation of plastic glass dividers around their desks on the House floor.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

