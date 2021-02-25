Kimberly wins fourth straight district championship; boys basketball roundup

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gatlin Bair scored 17 points and the Kimberly Bulldogs are headed to the 3A boys basketball state tournament for the fourth straight year, after the 47-33 win over Filer.

Kimberly went undefeated in the district tournament.

What’s Next?

The Bulldogs now head to the 3A state tournament, slated to begin March 4 at 12 p.m. with the location being Columbia High School.

1A DI TOURNAMENT

Oakley 62, Raft River 46

Murtaugh 55, Glenns Ferry 48:

What’s Next?

The Hornets play the No. 1 seed on Wednesday, March 3 at Vallivue High School, in the first round of the 1A DI boys basketball state tournament. The Trojans host Murtaugh on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the state play-in game against the No. 3 seed from District III scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jerome High School.

1A DII TOURNAMENT:

Dietrich 80, Richfield 59: The Blue Devils’ Brady Power led the Blue Devils with 38 points, while Cody Power added 12. Carsn Parkes paced the Tigers with 24 points.

What’s Next?

The Blue Devils have advanced to the 1A DII state tournament at Caldwell High School. They play the No. 1 seed from District V/VI on March 3 at 5 p.m. The Tigers host the Carey Panthers on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner advances to the state play-in game at Jerome High School on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.

