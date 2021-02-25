Public comment on wolf trapping proposal ends this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is collecting public comments this week (deadline Feb.25) on a proposal to increase wolf trapping opportunities in the Magic Valley area. Some sportsman groups are heavily in favor of the proposal, but others in the Blaine County area are against it.

The proposal that is gaining a lot of attention from various groups would allow, if passed, more than a dozen hunting units to allow trapping of wolves year around on private land, and open units 48 and 49 in the Wood River Valley to wolf trapping.

“Those two units have not had wolf trapping options in the past,” said Terry Thompson, regional communications manager for Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game Magic Valley Region. “So the wolf trapping is a proposal that is out for public comment is a way to provide more wolf trapping opportunities.”

Thompson said wolf trapping is currently illegal in those two units, and Rusty Kramer, who is the president of Idaho’s Trappers Association is one of the authors of the proposal along with the Foundation of Wildlife Management, said its time to open units 48 and 49 up to trapping.

“The livestock organizations are already having a tremendously tough time with wolf degradations, and here we have a safe haven for wolves that are going to be spilling out of those units,” said Kramer. “It makes no sense to us that you have two units that will not allow wolf trapping, the only two units in the state of Idaho, and again it is not for biological reasons, just for the emotional reasons.”

Kramer said there are people who do not want hunting or trapping of wolves just because they think they are “pretty or majestic.” However, contrary to public opinion, he said trappers do not wolves to go extinct. He said right now wolf the population is severely overpopulated in the state of Idaho and is up around 1,500. Recently legislation was introduced in the state legislature aimed at drastically reducing the Idaho wolf population from about 1,500 to 500.

“We had a very large harvest last year. We has a record harvest last year and the population stayed stable,” Kramer said.

Sarah Michael, who is Blaine county resident and former county commissioner, said she is against the proposal because Blaine County has been practicing co-existence with wolves since 2007, and recently all of the cities in 2020 passed a wildlife-friendly city resolution, trying to coexist with wildlife coming into our cities.

She also said the Wood River Wolf Project has been in effect since 2007, and it deploys non-lethal deterrents to keep the sheep safe from wolves and the wolves safe from having to be exterminated. Michael said the program uses noise, lights, and human presence to scare wolves away.

“I am not sure why Rusty needs Blaine County whose residents have spoken out against loudly two years ago, and who are speaking out loudly now, why he needs to trap in this heavily recreated area when we have programs with the non-lethal deterrents to keep wolves and bears away from our livestock,” Michael said.

She also said wolf trapping is not something that fits well with the Wood River Valley’s recreational/tourist economy.

“So between wanting to coexist with wolves, believing in coexistence, and then the threat of having these wolf traps capture kids, dogs, other recreational, it is just a really bad idea,” Michael said.

She also brings up that state Senator Michelle Stennett’s dog got caught in a trap in January, and it took two strangers to release the dog from the wolf trap.

But Kramer counters by stating the number of dog conflicts with traps across the state is minuscule, and the Idaho Trappers Association does a tremendous amount of dog release classes across the state to show people how to safely take their dogs out of traps.

“Showing them that it is a restraining device not designed like 1800′s bear traps that you see in cartoons that are going to snap a leg off,” said Kramer. “There has been a lot of work done to make traps as humane as possible.”

In FY 2020 (July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020) Idaho Wildlife Services conducted 205 wolf complaints related to the depredation of livestock. Of those cases, 105 were confirmed depredation, but it was 75 less than in FY 2020. In the same report, 93 wolves had to be removed for the protection of livestock. Ten of them were from GMU 49 in the Wood River Valley area. Thompson said in FY 2020 there were four confirmed wolf depredation cases involving livestock from GMU 48 and 49, and all of them were reported to and dealt with by USDA Wildlife Services.

However, Kramer thinks the depredation cases in units 48 and 49 could possibly be much higher because there were 53 unknown/possible cases and 28 probable.

But in the end, he thinks the proposal will go through because a lot of people are looking for more tools to manage wolves.

“I have a list of individual ranchers that do support wolf trapping in these units and hunting, livestock organizations that will support this,” Kramer said.

Thompson said public comment on the proposal ends February 25 and when the Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting on March 17 and 18, “they can either accept the proposal as written, they can deny the proposal or they can modify it.”

He also said if passed by the fish and game commission any trapping proposal that is adopted would go into effect on July 1, 2021.

