Advertisement

Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sign war is brewing outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It all started when the GOP lawmaker from Georgia attacked an LGBTQ rights bill.

Rep. Marie Newman, who works in a neighboring office, then installed a transgender pride flag outside her door.

In a tweet, the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said Greene can look at it every time she opens her door.

In response, Greene posted a sign saying, “There are two genders: male and female.”

Earlier this week, Greene called the equality act a direct attack on God’s creation.

Greene’s comments have gotten her in trouble in the past.

The House voted to strip her of her committee assignments earlier this month because of comments she has made supporting conspiracy theories.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent three people to an area hospital.
3 taken to area hospital following Twin Falls County crash

Latest News

A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis
Construction on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls is expected to resume in early...
I-84 road construction between Jerome and Twin Falls to resume in March
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco boosts minimum wage to $16
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
Group asks Supreme Court justices to ban use of race in college admissions