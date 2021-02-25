Three vehicle accident leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One person is dead after a three-vehicle, fatality crash at the intersection of 2600 N and 800 E, 2 miles north of Monteview, in Jefferson County.

Idaho State Police reports Leora Johnson, 21, of Monteview, who was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on 2600 N. Justin Pierce, 31, of Filer, was southbound on 800 N in a semi pulling three trailers. Michael Kuyper, 38, of Buhl, was stopped northbound on 800 N in a 2007 Kenworth pulling two trailers, waiting to turn left onto 2600 N.

Troopers say Johnson entered the intersection and was struck by the Pierce. Both vehicles then collided with the front of the Kenworth.

ISP said that Pierce and Kuyper were both wearing seatbelts, Johnson was not.

Johnson succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The next of kin has been notified. Pierce was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ground ambulance.

The intersection is still blocked at this time.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.