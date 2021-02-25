Twin Falls men arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday that two Twin Falls men have been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Wasden’s investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Morgan S. Sturgeon, 20, on Feb. 23. They arrested James D. Morris, 73, the following day.

Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail, after allegedly possessing sexually exploitative material.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

