Advertisement

Amid the pandemic Idaho tourism still strong in 2020

“We’re about three times the number of visitors we saw in January and February of last year, which was pre-COVID.”
The Twin Falls visitor center was closed from mid March to mid May during coronavirus shutdown
The Twin Falls visitor center was closed from mid March to mid May during coronavirus shutdown(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 was a rollercoaster of a year when it can to visitors coming to Southern Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic.

Early on in the pandemic last March, April, and part of May tourist number way down hurting the hotel and restaurant industries.

Shawn Barigar, the President and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said nationally the prediction was a 70 to 80 percent reduction in leisure and business travel, and while the nation didn’t see quite that big of a loss of travel Idaho had a strong tourism recovery and for the year the Gem State was only down about 4 percent. A big portion of that tourism coming from drive traffic from Boise, Salt Lake, and surrounding nearby states.

“In January and February of this year, typically those are our two slowest months, we’re about three times the number of visitors we saw in January and February of last year, which was pre-COVID,” said Barigar. “So, at the end of the day when you settle it all out for the year, we were down just slightly in the number of hotel stays and tax collection, which is sort of how we track that.”

Barigar said they are anticipating similar travel this year, especially in the spring and early summer as the vaccine is rolling out and states continue to have COVID safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family tells KMVT Lisa Beck was found dead at her home in Buhl on February 14th. Another...
Family reacts to Buhl mother’s unexpected death
A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche Northwest of Ketchum. (Credit: Sawtooth Avalanche...
UPDATE: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche Northwest of Ketchum
Ballot
‘Greater Idaho’ to be on May ballot in five Oregon counties
A retired Buhl man’s mission to supplement his income without getting government assistance has...
Buhl man receives outpouring of country-wide support
The process of opening Texas Roadhouse in Twin Falls started 11 years ago and when the pandemic...
Texas Roadhouse set to open after COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty

Latest News

Organizations unite to help prevent child abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic
Organizations unite to help prevent child abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic
The giveaway is happening outside of Twin Falls County West.
Community food giveaway on Saturday
The school is in its first year of being open.
Pinecrest Academy offers a STEM based curriculum
The name of a snowmobiler killed in an avalanche Saturday in Elko County has been released.
Name of snowmobiler killed in Elko County avalanche released