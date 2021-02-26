Amid the pandemic Idaho tourism still strong in 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 was a rollercoaster of a year when it can to visitors coming to Southern Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic.

Early on in the pandemic last March, April, and part of May tourist number way down hurting the hotel and restaurant industries.

Shawn Barigar, the President and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said nationally the prediction was a 70 to 80 percent reduction in leisure and business travel, and while the nation didn’t see quite that big of a loss of travel Idaho had a strong tourism recovery and for the year the Gem State was only down about 4 percent. A big portion of that tourism coming from drive traffic from Boise, Salt Lake, and surrounding nearby states.

“In January and February of this year, typically those are our two slowest months, we’re about three times the number of visitors we saw in January and February of last year, which was pre-COVID,” said Barigar. “So, at the end of the day when you settle it all out for the year, we were down just slightly in the number of hotel stays and tax collection, which is sort of how we track that.”

Barigar said they are anticipating similar travel this year, especially in the spring and early summer as the vaccine is rolling out and states continue to have COVID safety protocols.

