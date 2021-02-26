Capitol Police Confirms Congressman Fulcher is NOT Under Investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The record has been set straight after weeks of rumors circulating through the press on an alleged investigation into Congressman Fulcher.

Yesterday, the Capitol Police Chief of Staff sent a letter to Congressman Fulcher’s Chief of Staff Cliff Bayer confirming there is no investigation into the Congressman.

“This situation has been demoralizing to me and distracting to the people I represent. Attacks on policy positions are one thing, but this was designed to tear down character. Unfortunately, this instance represents just one symptom of the canceled culture on Capitol Hill. This culture is to create and celebrate as many partisan controversies as possible. The statue of Freedom behind razor wire - to imply ongoing, critical threats from citizens. Metal detectors on the House floor - to imply member-to-member threats, and members portrayed guilty of fabricated controversies with no due process. We have got to find a way to flush the divisiveness if we are to provide the American people the representation they deserve” Congressmen Fulcher said.

The full letter can be viewed here.

