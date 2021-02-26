Advertisement

Community food distribution to take place on Saturday

People lined up beginning at 5:45 this morning for the food giveaway.
The food giveaway is starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are invited to a USDA community food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 27. at the Twin Falls County West Building.

The community food distribution is a collaboration between The Mustard Seed, Idaho Food Bank, Chobani, Clif Bar, and the Twin Falls County Commissioners. The food distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. outside of the County West Building.

Each car will get two boxes of food.

You do not have to live in Twin Falls to come to the giveaway.

“What we ask when the people come in, you’re going to be asked one question, how many seniors, how many adults, and how many children in your family, and that’s all we want to know,” said Marvin Barnes, from the Mustard Seed. “If you need food, please come and see us, we will have food for you.”

This will be the 7th food giveaway through this program, the last one was in November.

They will have enough boxes for 600 families.

